General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 17.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 134.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $58.85 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $57.85 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

