Genworth Financial (GNW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Genworth Financial to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $7.29 on Monday. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.