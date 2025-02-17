Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lowered by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $15,094,275.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,227.92. This represents a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 710,500 shares of company stock worth $67,684,956. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $104.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

