Gladstone Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 97.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $30.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 97.81% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, President Bob Marcotte sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $423,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,788,543.50. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

