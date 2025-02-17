Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.4% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of 413.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $711.94 million, a PE ratio of 81.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

