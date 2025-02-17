Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
GOODN stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.
About Gladstone Commercial
