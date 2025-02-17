Gladstone Land Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of LANDM stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.