Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LANDP opened at $20.25 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.
About Gladstone Land
