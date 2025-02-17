Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
NASDAQ LANDM opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $25.06.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
