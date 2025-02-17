Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,802,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 3,597,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,506.5 days.

Goodman Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $21.76 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $27.32.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Goodman Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.