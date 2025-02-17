Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,802,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 3,597,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,506.5 days.
Goodman Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $21.76 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $27.32.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodman Group
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.