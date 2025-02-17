Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Holdings Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,021,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259,537 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Grab were worth $221,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grab by 53.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Grab in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Grab from $4.70 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.
Grab Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Grab stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.72.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
