GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 799,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.7 days.
GrainCorp Price Performance
Shares of GRCLF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.46. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,359. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.
GrainCorp Company Profile
