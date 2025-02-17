GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 799,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 119.7 days.

Shares of GRCLF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.46. 1,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,359. GrainCorp has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40.

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

