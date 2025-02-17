Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in January

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMGMF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 194,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,143. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd, a clean-technology, manufactures and supplies graphene powder. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. Its products portfolio includes graphene aluminium-ion battery; THERMAL-XR, an HVAC coating system that enhance the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and maintain the performance of units; and G LUBRICANT, a graphene and lubricating oil.

