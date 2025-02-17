Growth Stocks To Watch Today – February 16th

BlackRock, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Blackstone are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in a company that is expected to grow at an above-average rate compared to other businesses in the market. These companies typically reinvest their earnings into expanding operations, rather than paying out dividends, to fuel their growth. Investors often seek out growth stocks for the potential of substantial capital appreciation over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $973.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,378. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,019.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $973.49. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The company has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,865,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,598,048. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.70. The company has a market cap of $349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.82 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44.

