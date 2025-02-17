Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,227,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 1,462,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.8 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

