Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII) Head to Head Analysis

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) and Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Sprott”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $7.69 million 2.37 -$11.58 million N/A N/A Sprott $169.02 million 6.55 $41.80 million $1.82 23.56

Sprott has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sprott 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and Sprott, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Sprott shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Sprott shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -133.06% Sprott 27.38% 15.02% 11.91%

Risk and Volatility

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprott beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

