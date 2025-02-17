Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2056 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

Shares of GGDVY stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

