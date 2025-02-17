Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Declares $0.21 Dividend

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2056 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Guangdong Investment Stock Performance
Shares of GGDVY stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. Guangdong Investment has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Guangdong Investment
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Guangdong Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangdong Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.