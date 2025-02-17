Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Short Interest Up 5.5% in January

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.0 days.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of GCAAF remained flat at $30.71 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

