Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.

Hammer Fiber Optics Price Performance

Shares of Hammer Fiber Optics stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Hammer Fiber Optics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

About Hammer Fiber Optics

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure in the United States. It offers HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

