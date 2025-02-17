Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF) Short Interest Update

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 603,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS HAHRF remained flat at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Get Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services alerts:

About Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd offers insurance and financial services in Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and Long-Term Savings, Financial Services, and Insurance Companies Abroad.

Receive News & Ratings for Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.