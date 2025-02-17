Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF) Short Interest Update

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 603,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS HAHRF remained flat at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $10.24.
