Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,120,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,895,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $700,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,312,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 171,282 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,676,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,292 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $20,229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $11,903,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $8.20 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HMY opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.