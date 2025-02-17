Hassell Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $20,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,991,000 after buying an additional 179,901 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after buying an additional 265,191 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,698,000 after buying an additional 669,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,677,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

