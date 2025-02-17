Head-To-Head Contrast: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) versus AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 161.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and CareTrust REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $260.33 million 0.82 $53.78 million $2.28 3.16 CareTrust REIT $217.77 million 20.80 $53.74 million $0.72 36.70

Analyst Ratings

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and CareTrust REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 CareTrust REIT 1 2 3 0 2.33

AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.05%. Given CareTrust REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 20.19% 9.70% 0.46% CareTrust REIT 36.88% 5.32% 3.95%

Risk and Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats CareTrust REIT on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc.’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas. As of March 31, 2024, the Company also had other real estate related investments consisting of one preferred equity investment, nine real estate secured loans receivable and four mezzanine loans receivable with a carrying value of $233.3 million.

