Head to Head Contrast: Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Rumble -152.81% -62.75% -50.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clikia and Rumble”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Rumble $80.96 million 55.46 -$116.42 million ($0.63) -18.29

Volatility and Risk

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rumble.

Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Clikia and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rumble 0 2 1 0 2.33

Rumble has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.53%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than Clikia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.1% of Rumble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rumble beats Clikia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

(Get Free Report)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

