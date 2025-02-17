Head-To-Head Survey: Permex Petroleum (OILCF) & Its Peers

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Permex Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Permex Petroleum and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $120,000.00 -$3.99 million -0.39 Permex Petroleum Competitors $1.33 billion -$207.61 million -0.89

Permex Petroleum’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Permex Petroleum. Permex Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum -3,525.86% -73.68% -36.83% Permex Petroleum Competitors -157.37% -10.31% -3.98%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Permex Petroleum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permex Petroleum’s rivals have a beta of 8.10, meaning that their average share price is 710% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Permex Petroleum rivals beat Permex Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

