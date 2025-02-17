Head-To-Head Survey: Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) & Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Zeo Energy has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zeo Energy and Electra Battery Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeo Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 1 3.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Electra Battery Materials has a consensus price target of $5.20, indicating a potential upside of 215.15%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Zeo Energy.

32.9% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Zeo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zeo Energy and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeo Energy -2.05% -3.32% -6.01% Electra Battery Materials N/A -39.33% -19.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zeo Energy and Electra Battery Materials”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeo Energy $110.07 million 0.97 -$3.00 million ($1.39) -1.55 Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A -$47.90 million ($3.56) -0.46

Zeo Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Electra Battery Materials. Zeo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electra Battery Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electra Battery Materials beats Zeo Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeo Energy

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes. Its residential solar energy systems comprise solar panels, inverters, and racking systems. It also offers insulation services, such as adding insulation to a home's attic or walls; energy efficiency equipment, including hybrid electric water heaters and swimming pool pumps; battery-based energy storage systems; and roofing services. Zeo Energy Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Port Richey, Florida.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

