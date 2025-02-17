Hecla Mining Announces Equity Distribution Agreement with Various Agents

Hecla Mining Company recently reported in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission about its new Equity Distribution Agreement. The agreement, which was signed on February 18, 2021, involves multiple Agents including BMO Capital Markets Corp., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., and others.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Hecla Mining Company has the option to offer and sell up to 60,000,000 shares of common stock, valued at $0.25 per share, through or to the Agents. This can be done through ordinary brokers’ transactions or as otherwise agreed upon between the Company and the Agents. The Agents will receive a commission amounting to 1.5% of the gross sales proceeds of the Shares sold. As of the date of the filing, approximately 23,843,684 shares have already been sold under this Agreement.

The remaining 36,156,316 Shares have been duly registered under the Securities Act of 1933, pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-284931) filed on February 14, 2025. A related prospectus supplement was also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the same date.

The legal opinion of K&L Gates LLP regarding the Shares has been officially filed as Exhibit 5.1 to the Current Report and is incorporated by reference therein.

Additionally, as per Item 9.01 of the filing, which covers Financial Statements and Exhibits, the following exhibits have been included:

– Exhibit 5.1: Opinion of K&L Gates LLP

– Exhibit 23.1: Consent of K&L Gates LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1)

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL)

This detailed disclosure was signed by David C. Sienko, Senior Vice President & General Counsel of Hecla Mining Company, on February 14, 2025, as confirmed by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

