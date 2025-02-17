Highview Capital Management LLC DE Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

