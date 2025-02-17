Highview Capital Management LLC DE Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,549 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in Shopify by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $128.36 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Shopify from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.21.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

