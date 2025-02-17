Highview Capital Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $81.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

