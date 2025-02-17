Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases 171 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $661.56 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $379.14 and a one year high of $663.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

