Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.69.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.6 %

CI opened at $292.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.86.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

