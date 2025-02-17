Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 30.7% in January

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hitachi Price Performance

HTHIY traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.52. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hitachi will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.