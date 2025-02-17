Hoge Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 24.4% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $33,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after buying an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after buying an additional 602,911 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $182,162,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,903,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,324,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $336.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $336.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

