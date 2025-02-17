Hoge Financial Services LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $549.88 and its 200-day moving average is $533.62. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.60 and a one year high of $561.86. The firm has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

