HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Up 18.6% in January

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTBI. Raymond James cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $652.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.86. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

