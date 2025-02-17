Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $178.27 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.81 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.74.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

