H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 606.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

