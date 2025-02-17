Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,276,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 2,468,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,251.9 days.

Hulic Price Performance

Shares of HULCF remained flat at $8.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501. Hulic has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Get Hulic alerts:

About Hulic

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.