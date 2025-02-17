Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,276,300 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 2,468,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,251.9 days.
Hulic Price Performance
Shares of HULCF remained flat at $8.81 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501. Hulic has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.
About Hulic
