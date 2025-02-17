Human Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 6,549 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 89,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $19.96 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

