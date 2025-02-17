Human Investing LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 295,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 27.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $54.89 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

