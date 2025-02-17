Human Investing LLC Invests $63,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 791,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Addis & Hill Inc now owns 73,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 559,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

