Human Investing LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,916,789 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,140,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,442,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,425,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,029,380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,204,451,000 after acquiring an additional 251,411 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,303,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $910,801,000 after acquiring an additional 583,207 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $760,716,000 after acquiring an additional 117,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $73.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $107.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.62.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

