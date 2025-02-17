Human Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

