Human Investing LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,407,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,395,000 after buying an additional 46,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,729,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after buying an additional 312,395 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 535,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,959 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VBK stock opened at $290.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

