iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the January 15th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 293.6 days.
iA Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $91.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.
iA Financial Company Profile
