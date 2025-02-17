Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after buying an additional 99,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

