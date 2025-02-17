Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,229 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVOV. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOV opened at $98.08 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $958.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.71.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

