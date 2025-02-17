Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 207.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,221 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 375,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

