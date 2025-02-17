Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $177,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

